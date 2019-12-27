SECTIONS
Astronomers warn of threat to view of Universe

Launch of thousands of new satellites could obscure images from telescopes

December 27, 2019
(BBC NEWS) Astronomers are warning that their view of the Universe could be under threat.

From next week, a campaign to launch thousands of new satellites will begin in earnest, offering high-speed internet access from space.

But the first fleets of these spacecraft, which have already been sent into orbit by US company SpaceX, are affecting images of the night sky.

They are appearing as bright white streaks, so dazzling that they are competing with the stars.

