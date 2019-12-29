Atheist target homeschool Bible study for kids

(BIZPAC REVIEW) Not satisfied with shutting down public displays of prayer and worship, angry atheists have reportedly taken this Christmas to also targeting Christian homeschooling programs.

And according to reports, their efforts have in some cases been successful …

One particular homeschooling program, Classical Conversations, empowers parents with the training and resources needed to homeschool their children in a “classical, Christian” manner devoid of left-wing politics.

Suffice it to say, when children who are exposed to Classical Conversations are taught about math, English, logic and other key topics, they’re not inundated with a bunch of other extemporaneous left-wing nonsense about “social justice.”

