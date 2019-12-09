Award-winning TV news legend dies suddenly

(FOX NEWS) -- Denise D'Ascenzo, the award-winning WFSB-TV news anchor died suddenly in her Connecticut home late on Saturday, the television station announced. She was 61.

“It was sudden and unexpected,” the station’s statement said. “The grief we are all feeling is immeasurable. We are devastated for her husband and daughter, who were her whole life.”

She came to WFSB-TV in 1986 and “through the years has been a steady and reassuring presence on the anchor desk, covering all the major local and national news stories of the day,” the statement added.

Read the full story ›