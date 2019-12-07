SECTIONS
Banana duct-taped to wall sells for $120G at Miami art event

A 3rd is expected to fetch $150,000

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 7, 2019 at 2:24pm
(FOX NEWS) This work of art seems to have a lot of a peel.

An odd piece of artwork that consists of a banana duct-taped to a wall has sold for $120,000 at a Miami art fair.

The piece, titled "The Comedian," was created by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, who is behind an 18-carat gold toilet offered to President Trump earlier this year.

Two of the three editions of the banana artwork sold for $120,000 at the Art Basel Miami festival and a third is expected to fetch $150,000, Miami's WFOR-TV reported.

