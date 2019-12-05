Biden calls Iowa voter who pushed him on Ukraine 'a damn liar,' challenges him to pushup contest

(NBC NEWS) Joe Biden on Thursday called an Iowa voter a "damn liar" and challenged him to a pushup contest after the man questioned the former vice president's age as well as his son's business dealings in Ukraine.

The man, who said he was an 83-year-old retired farmer, said the 2020 candidate is too old to be president and compared Biden's diplomatic efforts in Ukraine to Trump's.

The man claimed without evidence that Biden had "sent" his son Hunter to Ukraine "to get access to" ex-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

