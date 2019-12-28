SECTIONS
Biden says he would not comply with Senate subpoena in Trump impeachment trial

'This guy violated the Constitution. He said it in the driveway of the White House. He acknowledged he asked for help'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 28, 2019 at 1:31pm
(DES MOINES REGISTER) Former Vice President Joe Biden confirmed Friday he would not comply with a subpoena to testify in a Senate trial of President Donald Trump.

The Democratically controlled U.S. House of Representatives impeached Trump earlier this month alleging Trump abused his presidential power by tying foreign aid approved by Congress to a politically motivated investigation into a company on which Biden’s son Hunter Biden served on the board.

Leaders in the House and Republican leaders in the GOP-controlled U.S. Senate are trying to come to terms for an impeachment trial. Biden said in early December he wouldn’t comply with a subpoena by the Senate, and confirmed that statement Friday in an interview with the Des Moines Register’s editorial board. He has not been subpoenaed, but Trump's allies have floated the idea.

