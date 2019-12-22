Bill Clinton 'rape victim' explodes on Obama and Trump impeachment

Juanita Broaddrick, who credibly has accused President Bill Clinton of raping her in 1978 when he was attorney general of Arkansas, is now speaking out on the impeachment of President Donald Trump, and is scorching former President Barack Obama for allegedly leading the "coup" to oust Trump from the Oval Office.

On Saturday, Broaddrick posted on Twitter a somewhat comical comment about the delay by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in delivering the two articles of impeachment against Trump to the U.S. Senate for trial by indicating: "If they ever decide to send the Articles to the Senate.......A Total of 2 American Presidents will have been impeached For Humiliating HILLARY."

If they ever decide to send the Articles to the Senate.......A Total of 2 American Presidents will have been impeachedFor Humiliating HILLARY — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) December 21, 2019

Broaddrick then followed up on the impeachment theme, claiming it was Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama who orchestrated the entire effort to oust Trump from office, stating:

Will Obama ever be held accountable for the COUP? He knew EVERYTHING. He gave the orders. They all reported to him. BTW.....how did he become so wealthy?"

Will Obama ever be held accountable for the COUP? He knew EVERYTHING.He gave the orders.They all reported to him. BTW.....how did he become so wealthy? — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) December 21, 2019

She continued her attack on Obama by retweeting a post that lists impeachable offenses committed by Obama while he was in office:

Broaddrick also posted a parody article by the Babylon Bee, which featured the comedic headline: "In Genius Move, Trump Supports Impeachment, Forcing Democrats To Oppose."

For his part, President Trump has been mocking Pelosi's delay in presenting the articles of impeachment to the Senate, and he said the Senate can actually invalidate the articles if they're not delivered by a certain date.

"Pelosi feels her phony impeachment HOAX is so pathetic she is afraid to present it to the Senate, which can set a date and put this whole SCAM into default if they refuse to show up! The Do Nothings are so bad for our Country!" Trump tweeted.

Pelosi feels her phony impeachment HOAX is so pathetic she is afraid to present it to the Senate, which can set a date and put this whole SCAM into default if they refuse to show up! The Do Nothings are so bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2019

Meanwhile, in response to Broaddrick's initial tweet about the impeachment delay, a group called Jews for Trump posted a brief video in which a man asks Siri, the artificial intelligence voice of Apple, who is president of the United States on the day after Trump was, in theory, impeached:

When Siri answers, "Donald Trump is the president of the United States," a crowd is shown erupting with joyful cheers. That video has been viewed more than 2.6 million times on Twitter.

