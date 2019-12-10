Blacks, you want job growth to continue? Vote Trump!

Kamala Harris has abandoned her bid to become the Democratic nominee for president in 2020. This despite capable pundits such as Dick Morris believing the primary schedule heavily favored her. While I understood the calculus Morris employed to arrive at his early prognostication, I never saw her getting close to the gold ring.

Al Sharpton's paranoid accusations that racism was the hobgoblin behind her failure should force blacks and women specifically to ask: Why not leave the Democratic Party and support President Trump?

Candidly speaking, Sharpton was dishonest in asserting Harris "ran a great race." That was simply a lie.

Harris' embarrassing failure as a candidate showcased her lack of overall ability for the position she was no more qualified to hold than any of the remaining Democratic candidates.

The oracular champion of self-promotion and divisiveness claimed Harris was treated "badly" and "held to higher standards because she was a black woman."

TRENDING: Biden says 'nobody warned me' about Ukraine because son Beau was dying

My question is: Why do these people insist on hanging around begging for the crumbs that fall from the tables of their lords?

This brings me to the question blacks need to ask themselves: What is preventing us from embracing the policies of President Trump?

Trump's economic policies, tax cuts, elimination of growth-choking draconian regulations and border security improvements have increased job growth, specifically general labor jobs that had been going to illegals aliens.

Vice President Pence told Charles Payne: "Let's take a step back and recognize that over the last three years, thanks to President Trump's leadership and the agenda we've been able to advance, we're living in the best economy in the history of the United States of America. The stock market has grown by more than 50 percent. That's a real difference in people's pension and 401(k)s. There's more Americans working today than ever before in the history of this country. Average household incomes have grown by $5,000 a year. Wages are rising all across the country, and the unemployment rate is at a 50-year low – THE LOWEST EVER RECORDED FOR BLACK AMERICANS AND HISPANIC AMERICANS."

The vice president continued: "I would submit to you this is the result of a combination of policies that President Trump has advanced. We cut taxes on individuals and businesses. … The president's also been willing to use the power of this economy and access to this economy and tariffs to leverage changes in our trading relationships with nation's around the world. … It's that combination that's working for American workers, that's working for the American economy." (See: "VP Pence: We're Living in the Best Economy in the History of the USA," Michael W. Chapman, CNSNews, Dec. 4, 2019.)

It's time for all Americans and specifically blacks to ask: What have they got to lose in supporting President Trump? It's time for all Americans and specifically blacks to ask: Just what have Democrats done for them? President Trump has done the single-most important thing any American could ask of the president. He has created an economic environment the likes of which has never been seen, and specifically never been seen or enjoyed by blacks.

President Trump has restored dignity to working-class America, especially the black working class. His policies have resulted and are resulting in more jobs and higher-paying jobs. Democrats and President Obama, whom blacks were bullied and guilted into supporting, lied to America and specifically to blacks who felt they had to support him because of his skin color.

Unemployment for blacks and women were at historic highs under Obama. Under President Trump, in three years they are the lowest in history.

Obama never promised blacks and women dignity. He promised sodomite bathrooms and sex-change operations. Democrats vying for the nomination in 2020 are promising to give trillions of dollars in free benefits to illegal aliens and free abortions for black women.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 38 percent of babies murdered through abortion were black babies in the reporting year 2016. That is of massive benefit to Planned Parenthood – but what does it do for blacks?

Kamala Harris was a bad candidate who was clueless about how to run a presidential campaign. In that respect she's no different than the Democratic pretenders. That said, all Americans must ask themselves if they're willing to turn the clock of economic improvement back to the dark ages.

Americans and specifically black Americans must ask themselves if they like having a job juxtaposed to welfare and food stamps?

It's not necessary for blacks to like President Trump as a person. They need ask themselves if they like having a job, disposable income, savings accounts and surging retirement benefits. America as a whole should reflect upon how much more they would have if Pelosi Democrats actually did their job and passed the USMCA trade agreement, which unions and honest economists all say will increase economic and job growth exponentially.

Democrats' lies about President Trump because they hate him for winning isn't an economic policy, nor does it put money in the pockets of Americans – specifically black Americans.