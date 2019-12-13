Boy, 13, faces murder charges in death of Barnard College student

(CBS NEWS) A 13-year-old boy will be charged in the murder of Tessa Majors, a freshman at Barnard College in Manhattan, who died after being stabbed in Morningside Park on Wednesday night, CBS News has learned. The 13-year-old was caught trespassing in a building on Thursday wearing clothes that matched the description of the suspect.

Police arrested him for criminal trespass and during a search found he was carrying a knife. He later confessed that he and two others murdered Majors, CBS New York reports.

Sources say the boy told investigators that he and two friends attempted to rob Majors and stabbed her. Police are now looking for the two other suspects.

