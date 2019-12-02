Brushing teeth often linked to lower risk of heart problems

(STUDY FINDS) -- SEOUL, South Korea — Between brushing at least twice daily, flossing after meals, and bi-annual visits to the dentist, maintaining one’s oral hygiene can feel like a full-time job at times. If you need some extra motivation to get off the couch and pick up the toothbrush, consider the findings of a new study conducted in South Korea: frequently and consistently brushing one’s teeth is associated with lower risks of both atrial fibrillation (AFib) and heart failure.

Prior research has already established that poor oral health can lead to bacteria entering the blood stream, causing inflammation. The research team, from Ewha Womans University, theorized that this inflammation may increase the risk of an irregular heart beat (atrial fibrillation) and heart failure. So, they set out to either prove or disprove their hypothesis using data collected on 161,286 Koreans. Only enrollees between the ages of 40-79 with no history of atrial fibrillation or heart failure were included in the research.

All of the insurance enrollees had undergone an initial medical examination in 2003-2004, in which various pieces of information were collected, including height, weight, prior illnesses, lifestyle, oral health, and oral hygiene habits.

