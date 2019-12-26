SECTIONS
U.S.
Print

Bush adviser rips Pelosi's newest stunt

Speaker refuses to give Trump same 'dignified' trial as Clinton

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 26, 2019 at 8:25am
Print

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Karl Rove blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for refusing to turn articles of impeachment over to the Senate in a way that would allow a “dignified conclusion” for the American people.

Rove, who was a White House adviser under President George W. Bush, penned an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal in which he condemned how Pelosi handled the impeachment of President Trump, especially her decision to hold onto the articles until the Senate offers trial terms acceptable to House Democrats. He explained that there's always "friction" between the two chambers of Congress but claimed that Pelosi has made it significantly worse.

“There are always tensions between the House and the Senate, even when the same party controls both chambers,” Rove wrote. “Each views the other, and its rules, procedures and attitudes, with some disdain. But the normal friction between the bodies has increased since the House began its effort to impeach President Trump.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Pavlich says Pelosi's game 'not having much to stand on'
President warns California to address homeless problem
Spacey case accuser dies by suicide
Bush adviser rips Pelosi's newest stunt
He died saving classmates from shooter. Now he's honored as a Jedi
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×