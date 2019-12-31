Buttigieg: America's Founders didn't know slavery was bad

A video circulating on Twitter shows South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg declaring on a TV show in 2014 that America's Founders were ignorant of the fact that slavery was a bad thing.

"It's an embarrassing thing to admit, but the people who wrote the Constitution did not understand that slavery was a bad thing," he said. "They did not respect civil rights, and yet they created a framework so that as the generations came to understand that that was important, they could write that into the Constitution too and ensure true equal protection for all."

The Twitter account Resist Programming posted the clip from a children's public broadcast show.

The Daily Wire noted historian and columnist Jay Cost wrote on Twitter that Buttigieg's "ignorance is astounding."

Cost is the author of "The Price of Greatness: James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, and the Creation of American Oligarchy."

"The guy who literally wrote the text of the Constitution, Gouverneur Morris, gave an amazing series of speeches in Philadelphia denouncing slavery," Cost pointed out.

Cost quoted the Madison debates from Aug. 8, 1787, in which the notes stated Morris called slavery "a nefarious institution" and "the curse of heaven on the States where it prevailed."