Byron York exposes Dems' 'bad-faith' impeachment

Targeting Trump since 2017 over Charlottesville, travel ban, NFL, emoluments, Russia

WND Staff By WND Staff
Published December 2, 2019 at 2:35pm
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., at a news conference Jan. 17, 2019 (video screenshot)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has claimed she's praying for the president and is going about impeachment proceedings "prayerfully."

See her claims in her own words:

But now, commentator Byron York has pulled back the curtain on those claims, arguing Democrats have been trying impeachment Trump for years.

York writes for the Washington Examiner: "House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Democrats are trying to remove President Trump from office 'prayerfully,' 'sadly,' and 'with a heavy heart.' In fact, as anyone who has been watching knows, many Democrats have been itching to impeach Trump since the day he took office."

York wrote that the fact that "they have long wanted to impeach the president suggests those Democrats view the Trump-Ukraine matter as just the latest, and perhaps the best, chance to get the president."

"And that calls into question their good faith in claiming that, despite deep reluctance, they must impeach now — right this minute — because it is their solemn constitutional duty."

York explained the Democratic claims to be acting "in good faith" are called into question because "many Dems have long wanted to impeach Trump."

The dispute over Ukraine is just their "latest chance to get him."

The party of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, he wrote, is "taking shortcuts to ensure preferred result, racing to beat political deadline."

York said Democrats didn't call for a special prosecutor because if they did it themselves, it would be easier to ensure their desired result.

