Canadian pressured to pay thousands before Jamaican doctors would treat heart attack

'She wanted my credit card despite having my insurance information'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 19, 2019 at 7:20pm
(CTV NEWS) The wife of an Ontario man who had a heart attack on vacation in Jamaica is furious that her husband was taken to a hospital two hours away—despite there being one only 30 minutes away—before then being pressured to pay thousands of dollars upfront for his treatment.

Brenda Slater and her husband Brian, who live in Tiny Township about two hours north of Toronto, travelled to Jamaica in early November for a five-night getaway to Couples Negril.

The couple was getting ready for dinner on the third night of their trip when Brian began feeling tightness in his chest and started vomiting.

