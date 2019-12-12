SECTIONS
Chevrolet confirms 2020 Corvette model is sold out

Production scheduled to start in February

December 12, 2019
(FOX NEWS) -- It looks like Chevrolet’s bet on turning the Corvette into a mid-engine sports car is going to pay off.

General Motors North America President Barry Engle told Motor Trend this week that the radically redesigned Corvette is completely sold out for 2020, even though Chevy hasn’t started building it yet

The eighth-generation Corvette’s debut was delayed by the recent UAW strike, which required the start of production to be shifted from the end of 2019 to next February, but that hasn’t stopped dealers from racking up orders for it in the meantime.

Read the full story ›

