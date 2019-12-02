China hits back at democracy act, suspends U.S. military port calls in Hong Kong

(SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST) -- China has hit back at the United States over a law increasing scrutiny on Hong Kong, announcing on Monday that it is suspending visits of US military vessels and aircraft to the city and sanctioning various US-based non-government organisations.

But observers said the retaliation was a calculated way to handle rising calls at home to take action against Washington without affecting ongoing trade negotiations between the two nations.

The announcement from the foreign ministry that Beijing would suspend its reviews of requests made by US military aircraft and vessels came a week after US President Donald Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which allows Washington to impose sanctions on officials deemed to have violated human rights in Hong Kong.

