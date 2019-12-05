Chipotle has nurses check on employees who call in sick to make sure they aren't hungover

(CBS) Chipotle takes employees calling in sick seriously.

According to Business Insider, the burrito chain has nurses on call that check to see whether employees that call in sick are actually ill and not just hungover.

CEO Brian Niccol made the claim at a conference on Wednesday.

"We have nurses on call, so that if you say, 'Hey, I've been sick,' you get the call into the nurse," Niccol said. "The nurse validates that it's not a hangover — you're really sick — and then we pay for the day off to get healthy again."

It's not just meant as a way to expose or embarrass employees, Yahoo! reports, but to make sure Chipotle restaurants are as clean and healthy as possible.

