Christian Post: Buttigieg's Bible 'missing a lot of pages'

(BREITBART) A searing essay in the Christian Post Friday examines Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s misapplication of the Bible to justify “far-left positions” on everything from economic policy to same-sex marriage.

Writing for the Christian Post, guest columnist John Stonestreet observes that a growing biblical illiteracy in America allows public figures like Buttigieg to make ridiculous claims in the name of sacred Scripture with almost no pushback from the public.

This year, South Bend’s Mayor Pete cited the Bible as justifying taking the life of an unborn child through abortion, insisting that there are “a lot of parts of the Bible that talk about how life begins with breath, and so even that is something that we can interpret differently.”

