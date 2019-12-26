SECTIONS
Faith
Print

Christian Post editor resigns over 'Team Trump' editorial

Says he couldn't remain after scathing blast at Christianity Today

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 26, 2019 at 3:53pm
Print

(FOX NEWS) An editor for The Christian Post resigned from the evangelical publication on Monday over a scathing editorial that blasted fellow evangelical magazine Christianity Today, saying his employer had positioned itself as being on "Team Trump."

Napp Nazworth, who uses the #NeverTrump hashtag on his Twitter bio, said he was saddened to leave the Post after more than eight years with the newspaper.

“Today, rather abruptly, I was forced to make the difficult choice to leave The Christian Post. They decided to publish an editorial that positions them on Team Trump. I can't be an editor for a publication with that editorial voice. ...,” he tweeted.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×