Christian psychologist calls evangelical Trump supporters 'fools'

(PATHEOS) Back in September 2019, Dr Chris Thurman wrote two op-eds for the The Globe Post. The first was entitled ‘There’s a Sociopath in the White House‘ and the second was headed ‘Evangelicals Who Supported Trump to Gain Political Power Made Egregious Mistake‘. The latter accused these evangelicals of ‘making a deal with the devil’.

Evangelicals made a deal with the devil when they supported Trump. They promised to support Trump for president, even though they knew he is not a good person, in exchange for being dealt back into the political power game of determining the moral direction the country is headed. In doing so, evangelicals chose political power over Christian values.

Then, in a Facebook post on October 7, Thurman apologised for posting his op-eds on FB – and said he wouldn’t do so again, at least for a while. He wrote:

Read the full story ›