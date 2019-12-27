Christmas Eve massacre: At least 16 die in Mexican cartel killing spree

(DAILY STAR) Christmas drugs shootings in Mexico have seen at least 16 people killed in territory ruled by a rival to El Chapo’s cartel.

Mexico has seen 34,579 murders this year that equates to 94 each day, and there has been no let up over Christmas with at least 16 people killed on Christmas Eve in an area ruled by the Jalisco Nuevo Generacion cartel.

The brutal band run by El Mencho, who is on the run from American authorities, is now believed to be the strongest in Mexico since El Chapo’s arrest and life sentence in a US prison this year.

The town of Tlajomulco de Zuniga turned into a battle scene on Tuesday night when four men were shot dead as they left a shop with alcoholic drinks.

