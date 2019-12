(TODAY) When Marisabel Figueroa’s daughter Kaitlyn De Jesus was 3-years-old, she was diagnosed with autism.

“The neurologist who saw Kaitlyn said she was going to be non-verbal for all of her life,” Figueroa told TODAY Parents. "I refused to accept that."

De Jesus, 13, would go on to speak with visual prompts, but she never managed more than two words — until Saturday.

“I’m still crying about it,” the single mom from Mulberry, Florida, revealed.

