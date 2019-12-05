Collins: Slow down Jerry. Rules require minority witnesses in impeachment

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday instructed the chairmen of her House committees to move forward with drawing up articles of impeachment against President Trump.

But Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, immediately threw a roadblock in her full-speed-ahead move.

The Democrats have not complied with a House rule requiring that minority members be given the opportunity to hear from witnesses of their choosing.

In the hearings run by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who claimed he had non-existent evidence that Trump colluded with Russia, vetoed Republican witness requests.

However, a House rule states that once minority members have requested it, they "shall be entitled to … call witnesses selected by the minority to testify with respect to that measure or matter during at least one day of hearing."

In a letter, Collins said the "requested minority hearing day must take place before articles of impeachment are considered by the committee."

Collins said Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, "is entitled to his opinions" but is "not entitled to break the rules, abuse his power."

The rule was uncovered by House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

Nunes wrote to Schiff, "You have repeatedly prevented Republicans from fully and fairly examining issues central to the Democrats' 'impeachment inquiry.'"

Nunes claimed the "right to convene a hearing with witnesses selected by the minority to testify."

Collins' letter to Nadler said: "Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner furnished you with a timely demand for a minority day of hearings, signed by all Republican members of the committee. You declined repeated requests by Republican members during the hearing to acknowledge your obligation to schedule such a hearing or to provide any details on your planned schedule for further impeachment proceedings.

"Clause 2(j)(1) of Rule XI is clear and unequivocal: Once the demand is made, Minority members 'shall be entitled to ... call witnesses selected by the minority to testify with respect to that measure or matter during at least one day of hearing thereon.' As you have previously stated: 'It is not the chairman’s right to determine whether we 'deserve' a hearing; it is not the chairman's right to decide whether his prior hearings were sufficient; it is not the chairman's right to decide whether what we say or think is acceptable; and it is certainly never the chairman's right to violate the rules in order to interfere with our right to conduct a hearing."

The letter said: "Considering the haste with which this sham impeachment has been conducted, it is imperative that you contact me or my office as soon as possible to consult on scheduling the requested minority hearing day. The requested minority hearing day must take place before articles of impeachment are considered by the committee."