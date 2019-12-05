'From crack to Christ'

(KFOR NEWS) On the very streets where Lorenzo 'Slim' Stanback used to sleep, he now preaches, prays and serves food to the homeless.

"I used to sleep right there," Lorenzo said, pointing to a building on the corner of Northwest 4th and Kentucky.

At 6'9," he's a big man with a big testimony - preached from a karaoke machine.

"I no longer have anger problems, I no longer have stress problems, I'm no longer am homeless, I'm no longer on drugs, I'm no longer hungry no more," Lorenzo spoke into the microphone. "You need a Bible, brother?" he asked a passerby.

