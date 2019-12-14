Those 'crazy Catholics'

OK – before you get your britches in a bunch, I'm not saying that people who are Roman Catholic are crazy.

What I am saying is that what is going on in the Church concerning tradition, practice and the scandals involving clergy is driving many Catholics to the brink.

It may not be the most popular thing to say, but in my opinion, the main person behind the craziness is the current pope – Francis.

Like him or not, Pope Francis is responsible for much of the confusion going on in the Church concerning just about everything – from doctrine to practice. He is given to making broad statements to the media but does not follow them with plausible explanations of what he meant and how his words affect Catholics across the world.

And like it or not, Catholics are affected, and often the result is that they are losing their faith. The actual numbers of Catholics attending church weekly has dropped drastically over the years. A recent poll showed growing numbers of Catholics do not believe that Christ is actually present in the Mass during Consecration. Since this is a core belief of Catholics, the results are shocking – but it appears that nothing came from the Vatican to address this. Where is the pope on this?

In this country for decades, Catholicism has been stable regarding the details of beliefs. If you grew up Catholic before the late '50s and '60s, the rules were the rules; there was no deviation. And, like it or not, knowing the guidelines was simple. The Baltimore Catechism was the guidebook children were taught from in Sunday School, and adults knew the rules. There was consistency from the priests and nuns, and while people perhaps grumbled about the rules, they followed them.

Then came Vatican II – eliminating the Latin Mass, along with a massive overhaul of the Mass itself and the teaching procedures of the Church. For someone who remembers pre-Vatican II, the current Mass and church teachings make the religion seem like warmed-over Protestantism.

Along with the changes in worship came a falling away of parishioners. Attendance dropped. The numbers of people interested in joining the clergy dropped. Parishes closed as have many Catholic schools.

And, of course, there are the scandals. Not a few but widespread revelations of sexual misconduct of clergy from across the world and across our country. The Boston scandals, the Pennsylvania scandals, New York, Los Angeles, the list goes on and on.

Just this week, the California attorney general subpoenaed half of the state's Roman Catholic dioceses, and others will follow. It's hoped this will help expose child molestation and cover-ups in the Church. This comes after the state is temporarily easing the statute of limitations for reporting accusations of abuse.

According to a report in the East Bay Times, lawyers for abuse victims expect this will lead to more than 1,000 new abuse claims involving the Catholic Church in addition to other organizations involved with such claims, like the Boy Scouts of America.

But there's more going on than this. There's the recent flap over whether Communion can (or should) be refused to people who openly disagree with Catholic doctrine. A Michigan lesbian judge was refused Communion in her church because she is openly married to a woman.

News that a South Carolina priest refused Communion to Vice President Biden because he openly supports abortion made headlines and stirred controversy.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi gained headlines because she openly uses her faith as a buffer to criticism, while at the same time she's an open supporter of abortion. Apparently, she receives Communion, and thus far no priest has refused her.

No bishop speaks out about these instances of famous people deciding for themselves how to "follow the rules." None of this is helped by clergy from across the world making statements about beliefs. The German Catholic bishops' conference just declared homosexuality to be normal and that adultery can no longer be considered "a serious sin." Nor is sex after divorce and remarriage!

Not a word from the Vatican on this.

The New York Times just reported that the pope's charity to help the poor – the annual Peter's Pence collection – is not what it seems. Apparently, most of the money is used to help the Vatican balance the books on other spending, and the poor are getting a mere token.

Abortion is clearly against Catholic teaching, yet many Catholics find nothing wrong with it. The pope hasn't really taken a stand against it, nor has he spoken out against the growing trend, now made public, that babies born alive after an abortion can be deliberately killed or just left to die.

Call it infanticide, call it murder, call it a sin. Where is the Catholic Church on this?

How about the growing trend to allow and in some cases force medical people and caregivers to starve and dehydrate people to death – whether or not they have given advance permission.

That used to be murder – but now?

Where is the pope? Where are the cardinals, the bishops, the priests and nuns? Where is anyone who cares about the morality of such activities that are increasing in our country?

Is it any wonder the average Catholic's head is spinning and perhaps may be considering just calling it quits, since it appears that at every turn, another part of their faith is being torn to shreds?

As Pilate said, "What is Truth?"

I'm asking, "What is the answer?" God help us.

