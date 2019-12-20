Cruz shreds feds plan to spend $1.4 trillion

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is concerned about how the federal government funds itself, pointing to this week's $1.4 trillion spending bill requiring more than 2,300 pages.

It amounts to government "of the lobbyists, by the lobbyists, for the lobbyists," he charges in a newly released video.

"There isn't a person alive who has read this piece of garbage," he said.

His critique:

The spending bill the Senate is voting on tomorrow is lobbyist boondoggle that belongs in an ashtray. pic.twitter.com/fa9euZLMYQ — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) December 19, 2019

Cruz points out the bill was dropped on lawmakers "the day before yesterday," so no one has read it.

Put together "in the dark of the night," it continues the controversial Ex-Im Bank, raises the age to purchase tobacco to 21, funds government research on gun control and continues special tax breaks for green companies.

At the same time, he said, it fails to defund Planned Parenthood, end Obamacare, expand college savings accounts, stop sanctuary cities and fund border security.