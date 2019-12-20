SECTIONS
Cruz shreds feds plan to spend $1.4 trillion

'There isn't a person alive who has read this piece of garbage'

WND Staff By WND Staff
Published December 20, 2019 at 1:54pm
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is concerned about how the federal government funds itself, pointing to this week's $1.4 trillion spending bill requiring more than 2,300 pages.

It amounts to government "of the lobbyists, by the lobbyists, for the lobbyists," he charges in a newly released video.

"There isn't a person alive who has read this piece of garbage," he said.

His critique:

Cruz points out the bill was dropped on lawmakers "the day before yesterday," so no one has read it.

Put together "in the dark of the night," it continues the controversial Ex-Im Bank, raises the age to purchase tobacco to 21, funds government research on gun control and continues special tax breaks for green companies.

At the same time, he said, it fails to defund Planned Parenthood, end Obamacare, expand college savings accounts, stop sanctuary cities and fund border security.

