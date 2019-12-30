Defiant Lisa Page insists: 'There was no insurance policy'

(THE GATEWAY PUNDIT) -- Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page insisted there was no “insurance policy” to prevent Trump from winning the 2016 election despite text messages between FBI brass discussing a plan to keep Trump out of the White House.

“There was no insurance policy.” #2019in5words Lisa Page tweeted Saturday.

Lisa Page and her FBI lover Peter Strzok unleashed the might of the FBI in an effort to prevent Trump from winning the 2016 election — but they both failed.

Read the full story ›