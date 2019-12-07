Dem challenger's ad depicts Joni Ernst firing gun at him

(THE HILL) A Democratic Senate candidate challenging Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst (R) for her seat on Thursday released a new campaign ad showing Ernst shooting at the challenger with a handgun.

In the ad, Eddie Mauro, the Democratic candidate, is walking through an Iowa field as bullets whiz by him, hitting fences and trees in an Iowa field. The ad uses footage from Ernst's own 2014 campaign, in which she shoots a handgun at a shooting range while "taking aim" at "wasteful government spending" and the Affordable Care Act.

"One of the reasons I'm running [for Senate]?" Mauro asks in the ad as a bullet hits a fence behind him, "Because our current senator, Joni Ernst, she thinks it's okay to run ads glorifying guns. She doesn't seem to care that many of those guns will be pointed at our kids, our teachers, churchgoers, moviegoers, concertgoers, our police officers."

