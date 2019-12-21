The Democratic Party's chief constituency? The deep state

The Democratic Party is the party of the deep state.

Democrats have been called the party of big government.

But what we're seeing in today's Democratic Party is of an entirely different order.

Rather than simply proposing more "big government" programs "to serve the people," the party now exists to serve the government itself.

Take for example the House Intelligence Oversight Committee, please.

It was set up to ensure congressional oversight of the FBI and the intelligence community in the wake of COINTELPRO, a program to surveil, infiltrate, discredit and disrupt political organizations in the U.S. in the 1960s.

Following Inspector General Michael Horowitz's report on FISA abuses, it's beyond dispute the FBI and the high-ranking officials in the Department of Justice ignored exculpatory evidence, forged documents and violated its own rules to obtain warrants to spy on the Trump campaign and the Trump administration.

This is precisely the type of wrongdoing the House Congressional Intelligence Committee was created to investigate. And when Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., chaired the committee it did – Nunes dug up much of the dirt Horowitz later found on his own.

It would be an understatement to say the Democrats have shown no interest in investigating wrongdoing by the intel community.

In fact, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., repurposed the committee to make it a shield, arm and sword of the wrongdoers.

Schiff fought feverishly to cover up the fraud committed on the FISA court.

He masterminded a campaign of lies, leaks and distortions to enlist credulous journalists and commentators in his cover-up, making the media an accomplice in his deception. Now compromised, the fourth estate is unable to admit it was snookered and incapable of reporting the truth about the greatest scandal in American political history.

Schiff accused anyone who dared question the intelligence agencies of treason.

And Schiff was not alone in defending corrupt operatives. Rather than expressing outrage at the prospect of a secret cabal exercising undo power, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., took glee in warning President Trump not to take on the spy agencies because "they have six ways from Sunday in getting back at you."

It was when "Russia! Russia! Russia!" became "Ukraine! Ukraine! Ukraine!" that the Democrats' fealty to the deep state came into sharp focus.

Party leaders first worked hand in glove with elements of the CIA to portray one of its agents as a "whistleblower" in order to trigger the impeachment frenzy.

Then their inquiry featured a parade of unelected bureaucrats who charged President Trump with the high crime of daring to disagree with "the interagency consensus" – them.

Americans who thought elected officials were in charge of the government learned they were wrong.

We could now put a face on the faceless bureaucrats who really run the show. We saw a bunch of thin-skinned passive-aggressives with inflated self-importance and little self-awareness.

Democrats turned to these people to justify impeaching President Trump because this is who the Democratic Party now represents – not working people, not minorities, but government itself.

The party once prided itself as the tribune of working Americans, a reputation that earned it the undying loyalty of union members. But it kicked unions to the curb after the Hard Hat Riot of 1970. Government workers at the city, state and federal level have since become the biggest players in the union movement.

The Democratic Party now claims to champion "justice" for various ethnic, sexual and economic identity group "victims."

But these groups are not the party's constituents. They are the pretext for enriching its true constituency, the mediocrities that issue rules, regulations, guidance letters and memos interpreting and enforcing Title X of this act, Title VI of that law, Title IX of another and so forth.

Every party has a base constituency.

The Democratic Party's base is the men and women of the permanent government bureaucracy – the deep state.

President Trump poses a mortal threat to "government of the government, by the government and for the government."

That is why the Democratic Party, the deep state and its fellow travelers are so desperate to remove him by any means necessary.