Is it the Democrats' policies, or Satan's?

You do understand – do you not – that the Democrats' war against America and Satan's war against God are one and the same conflict?

Modern people in a modern world – isn't that always the case, though? – long ago convinced themselves that an all-powerful creator God was a fantasy disposed of long ago by earlier generations, a convenient myth concocted by primitive peoples to help them explain the world around them.

Today, however, we are so much more sophisticated than the "modern" generations that came before us! Rather than believing in a pre-existent creator God who made everything out of nothing (creation ex nihilo), our modern world believes that everything created itself out of nothing. My, what intellectual progress! What academic brilliance!

The Democratic Party seems to be the standard bearer for this kind of isolationist thinking. Their high priests live within the ivory towers of academia, poshly supported atop a growing mountain of student loans. This debt will be owed forever by graduates of gender weaving studies and other indispensable fields of theoretical alien knowledge that has yet to produce a single new product the rest of us would like to buy. The only hope for those faced with paying off these "educational" loans is to foist the payment onto someone else's back.

Lies, murder and tyranny are the common denominator between today's Democrats and Satan. His lies successfully corrupted the human race in the Garden of Eden. His taste for child blood sacrifice (Molech) has only intensified in concert with Democrats' demands for unrestricted abortion to the point of birth and beyond. Democrats seem to have no understanding of what a human being is: body, soul, spirit; designed for constant communion with the God who created it. Why else do you think Satan seeks to destroy that being? Humanity has been Satan's enemy from the very beginning. No one who understands this conflict would ever allow Satan a foothold anywhere in our culture.

Democratic policies, however, seem to deliberately oppose the betterment of society. They seek to hold open the border gate for criminals from other nations to come here and ply their trade. Illegal drugs come in through the same open gate, as do women and children who end up in sex trafficking and slavery. These things ruin the lives of those caught up in them, those promoting them and those forced to live in the midst of them, where gangs fight for territory. But they are making someone, somewhere, a whole lot of money, so those people fight to retain their political power no matter what. To retain political power Democrats promote division at home and war abroad. The population must be kept in fear!

Failed Democratic policies are never the fault of the policy. For success, Democrats demand more laws and enforcement, which destroys freedom for everyone around them. Those who flout their laws must be made an example of. Big-name Democrats and their donors are given a pass, however, so they don't see a problem as tyranny overtakes the rest of us before their eyes.

Perhaps now it is easier to see why Democrats only have a problem with Christians and Jews. Islam is welcomed with open arms, despite the way it treats some of the Democrats' most favored and protected groups of people. Jews and Christians are the only two people groups who pose a threat to the satanic agenda for the earth.

Whether Democrats are aware of it or not, they are pursuing Satan's agenda with their policies, their enforcement demands and their tyrannical use of government to extinguish personal freedom.

For those with eyes to see, it is impossible to miss that the God our modern secular culture has rejected has, in fact, stepped out of eternity and into the present conflict between good and evil here on earth.

Christians and Jews should be the most optimistic people on earth. If God has entered the fray, how can they not win? Yet to win you must fight. When the oppressive gloom and doom of the "Left Behind" series lifts from the Christian church, the greatest revival in the history of the world will already be well underway. America is the key. Therefore, America is the target.

