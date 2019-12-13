Diabetes drug metformin investigated for possible cancer-causing contaminant

(CBS NEWS) The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it is investigating to see if a prescription drug used to treat diabetes is contaminated with traces of a chemical linked to cancer.

The impacted drug is metformin, which is used to control high blood sugar in patients with Type 2 diabetes.

Some metformin medicines in other countries have been found to contain the carcinogen N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), but those levels were in the “naturally occurring in food and water” range.

