Doctors: Warren health plan built on 'impossible perpetual-motion machine'

Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren's $52 trillion Medicare for All plan will put many physicians out of business, making treatments unavailable for many Americans, contends a coalition of physicians and surgeons.

"Perhaps no one will need to worry about whether a physician is 'in network,' but patients might worry instead about whether there are physicians in practice," said the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons.

The group's report centers on Warren's proposal to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Medicare, Medicaid, and all state laws and regulations on private insurance.

In their place, under Warren's plan, the government would do everything.

"Warren challenges those who oppose it to 'put forward their own plan to cover everyone, without costing the country anything more in health care spending, and while putting $11 trillion back in the pockets of the American people by eliminating premiums and virtually eliminating out-of-pocket costs.' Those who can't do that are supposed to 'concede that they think it's more important to protect the eye-popping profits of private insurers and drug companies and the immense fortunes of the top 1% and giant corporations,'" the group said.

The AAPS contends preserving patients ability to get care should be the priority,

"Those who oppose a plan to force everyone to rely on an impossible perpetual-motion machine are not obligated to devise a different model. Preventing the destruction of our existing machinery is a far better idea. We need, above all, to protect our patients’ ability to receive care," the group said.

The AAPS noted: "No one might 'ever, ever die or go bankrupt because of health care costs,' as Warren promises. But people will die or go bankrupt because of untreated illness, if care is simply unobtainable."

Further, the physicians said, the "only way Warren can ensure that everyone can 'get the care they need, when they need it' is to let her experts define the term 'need' to correspond to what is available and allowed."

The AAPS found about a dozen problems with Warren's plan.

And Warren's $11 trillion "tax cut" is "the amount Americans now contribute to employer-sponsored insurance, co-pays, deductibles, and out-of-pocket spending."

"Whatever care they get under the Warren plan will be paid for from the giant collective pool controlled by 'experts' and bureaucrats. Americans won't be allowed to spend their savings on prompter or better care."

The doctors warn that the "purported low administrative cost in Medicare is a myth" and said the plan doesn't address "billing and compliance costs imposed on doctors and hospitals."

"Cutting and bundling payments to 'providers' may dramatically reduce spending – by forcing doctors' practices and hospitals to close, so fewer services can be given," they said. And her plans for "negotiations" actually are nothing more than "de facto price controls, a government takeover of drug manufacturing, the destruction of intellectual property rights – and the end of incentives to innovate."

Since the government has no money of its own, all of the spending requires raising taxes, they noted.

Which is why Warren plans to "greatly expand the funding power of the IRS."

Her plan also requires the importing of many more immigrants to raise the tax base.

And significantly, the "socialist incentive system" she envisions would lead "to industrial collapse and starvation."

The real solution?

"Free-market competition, honest price signals, and restoring control over their own money to the Americans who earned it," the organization said.