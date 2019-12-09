Dow falls 100, snaps 3-day winning streak as Apple shares slide

(CNBC) -- Stocks fell for the first time in four sessions on Monday as investors took a pause after a sharp rally in the previous session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 105 points lower, or 0.4%. The S&P 500 pulled back 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.4%. Apple fell 1.4% to lead the Dow lower. The losses ended a three-day winning streak on Wall Street.

The major averages rose to near-record highs late last week, boosted a U.S. jobs report that easily topped analyst expectations. The world’s largest economy added 266,000 jobs in November, according to data released by the Labor Department.

