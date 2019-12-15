Earth's magnetic north shifting at 'unprecedented' 30 miles a year

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) The Earth's magnetic North Pole is travelling at an unprecedented rate and is picking up speed as it moves towards Siberia, according to new satellite data.

The magnetic North Pole is the wandering point on the surface of Earth's Northern Hemisphere at which the planet's magnetic field - created by molten iron within the planet’s core - points vertically downwards.

The latest World Magnetic Model, which tracks the movement of the Earth’s magnetic field, shows that the magnetic north is moving at a rate of 30 miles per year.

