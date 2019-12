(7NEWS) There will be some 7.75 billion people living on Earth on New Year's Eve, Germany's Foundation for World Population (DSW) estimates.

That is the frightening calculation from Germany's Foundation for World Population (DSW), who estimate our population will hit 7.75 billion by New Year's Eve.

That means the population increases by an average of 2.6 people every second - a figure that represents the number of births minus the number of deaths.

Read the full story ›