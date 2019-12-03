SECTIONS
Elizabeth Warren: I'll wear Planned Parenthood scarf to my inauguration

To show support for nation's largest abortion provider

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 3, 2019 at 3:42pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has said she will show support for the nation's largest abortion provider during her inauguration if she won the 2020 presidential election.

During a campaign stop on Monday, Warren recalled attending President Trump's inauguration in 2017 while wearing a scarf embroidered with the words "Planned Parenthood."

"I'm going to be wearing that scarf when I'm sworn as president of the United States," she told a crowd at the University of Iowa.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







