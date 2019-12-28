Ex-CNN anchor slams Brian Stelter, network for booking guests who 'intentionally lie' on air

(FOX NEWS) Anchor-turned-media exec Soledad O’Brien blasted CNN and its chief media correspondent, Brian Stelter, for the network's practice of booking guests who "intentionally" lie on air.

The spat began when Stelter shared a piece about the significance of disinformation that has plagued social media.

v"We have this alternative media ecosystem that is driving a lot of disinformation. It is not understood by journalists or anyone really beyond a very small group of people who are really engaged with it," Stelter tweeted, quoting Bellingcat executive director Eliot Higgins.

