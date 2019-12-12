Exit poll: Boris Johnson's Conservative Party set to win U.K. election

(CNBC) U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to remain in power with an exit poll showing his Conservative Party winning a clear majority of parliamentary seats in a general election on Thursday.

The exit poll by Ipsos Mori — commissioned by Sky News, the BBC and ITV — was released soon after voting stations around the U.K. closed at 10 p.m. London time. It’s a survey of thousands of voters which has been reliably accurate in recent years.

The poll projected that the Conservatives would win 368 seats in Parliament, a gain of 50 seats. A party usually needs over 320 seats to have a majority in the House of Commons in order to pass bills. The opposition Labour party was predicted to lose 71 seats with a figure of 191.

