Feds probe housing development's Christmas-light ban

Disputes over Christmas decorations in public places and housing developments have been going on for decades, but in at least one instance, the federal government is investigating.

It's because a property management company running Grandview Estates, a HUD-subsidized residential complex in Missouri, told residents the federal government itself was banning their Christmas displays.

WND reported the non-profit litigation group Liberty Counsel challenged the claim.

Liberty Counsel wrote a demand letter to the housing company, MACO, charging its ban "constitutes discrimination based on religion and violates the Fair Housing Act and other federal laws."

Liberty Counsel Chairman Mat Staver insisted in the letter that "nothing in the lease agreement or regulations supports such a ban."

MACO had told the residents of Grandview Estates in Independence, Missouri, the holiday decorations were banned even though they had been allowed to have outside lights and decorations in previous years.

Residents were threatened with being thrown out of the community.

Now, Liberty Counsel has confirmed that Trump administration officials from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development have opened an investigation.

The housing group responded to Liberty Counsel, but "the management company failed to cite any HUD or 'Government Fair Housing Rule' supporting the Christmas light and decoration ban."

"MACO Management instead claimed that its own lease agreements and 'Rules and Regulations' prohibit Christmas lights and decorations, but the actual language does not support the claimed ban, or MACO's original claim," Liberty Counsel said.

The housing company eventually told residents they could decorate the interiors of their homes and put some decorations on their "front door and porch area."

But company officials continued their ban on yard scenes, stating: "When decorating with yard scenes we must stay neutral within the community so no religion is offended or singled out. ... We as a management company look for a policy which appropriately balanced the beliefs of all while ensuring we are not perceived to favor one religion over another."

Previously, company officials said decorations were banned because "this has to do with the Government’s Fair Housing rules."

"Everyone in the complex is funded in part by Government funds, so we are required to follow their rules."

However, Liberty Counsel said, that actually violates the Fair Housing Act.

Staver said: "I appreciate HUD's investigation of MACO Management's discriminatory practices. MACO's banning Grandview Estates residents from their longstanding traditions of displaying Christmas or other religious holiday decorations constitutes discrimination based on religion. Nothing in federal regulations, the lease agreement or residential regulations supports such a ban. MACO Management Company must allow residents to decorate their duplexes, just like they have in the past."