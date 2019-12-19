Flashback: When Democrats tried to impeach Ronald Reagan

Many House Republicans have argued their Democratic colleagues have presented articles of impeachment against President Trump based not on any crime but largely on differences over policy.

It's not the first time. On Nov. 11, 1983, seven House Democrats introduced a draft resolution to impeach President Ronald Reagan for "ordering the invasion of Grenada in violation of the Constitution."

In 2019, Democrats dismiss as "conspiracy theories" allegations of corruption related to Ukraine to affect the 2016 election along with Hunter Biden's profiting from a corrupt Ukrainian company while his father oversaw Ukraine policy.

In 1983, Democrats apparently had no concern about the threat of another Caribbean island nation falling to communism.

A new Fox Nation documentary, "Reagan's Fury: Battle for Grenada," reexamines the invasion of Grenada in 1983, which FoxNews.com noted is an event that is now celebrated by Grenadians as a day of liberation from the oppression of Marxist communism.

"When President Ronald Reagan took office, many Americans viewed communism as basically just another political system that the free world had to deal with and co-exist with," narrated Fox News' chief political anchor, Bret Baier.

"But to Reagan, the threat of the Soviet Union and others who spoke of worldwide Marxist revolution could not be ignored," Baier said. "Which is why he resolved to stand up to the aggression of Moscow and its satellites, leading to the first U.S. combat mission since the Vietnam War. Operation Urgent Fury in Grenada."

Granada's democratic government was overthrown and replaced by the one-party, totalitarian rule of Maurice Bishop.

"It was Bishop's ties to Cuba and the Soviet Union that alarmed President Reagan," said Baier in the documentary.

Reagan said the Soviet-Cuban militarization of Grenada "can only be seen as power projection into the region."

Reagan also was concerned about the more than 600 American medical students living at St. George's University in Grenada.

He approved an invasion of Grenada on Oct. 25, 1983, called Operation Urgent Fury, which was condemned by some internationally and in the U.S.

"The United Nations Security Council passed a resolution, vetoed by the U.S., condemning Urgent Fury as a flagrant violation of international law," said Baier. "And some of President Reagan's domestic critics painted him as the villain of the Western Hemisphere. In fact, seven House Democrats even drafted an impeachment resolution."

But the documentary points out that the view of residents of Grenada was positive at the time and remains that way today.

"I must say that the support of the American government and people at the time after the intervention in Grenada, that was was quite substantial," said Keith Mitchell, who initially supported Grenada's Marxist revolution but quickly became disillusioned with it.

Today, Mitchell is the prime minister of Grenada.

"We've seen a tremendous transformation in the quality of life of the people since [Operation Urgent Fury]," he said.

"Nothing beats freedom. Freedom is fundamental."