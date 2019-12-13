SECTIONS
Former GOP Kentucky governor pardons convicted child rapist

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 13, 2019 at 5:21pm
(CTV NEWS) Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin issued 428 pardons in his final days in office after his November defeat to Democrat Andy Beshear, the Louisville Courier Journal reported.

That list includes a man who killed his parents, another convicted of reckless homicide and a woman who threw her newborn in the trash, the Washington Post reported.

Dayton Jones, who was convicted after sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy, was also pardoned according to Kentucky New Era.

Also pardoned was Micah Schoettle, convicted of raping a child and sentenced to 23 years in prison, CNN affiliate WCPO reported. He served fewer than 18 months.

