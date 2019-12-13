Gay Jesus satire on Netflix sparks religious outcry

(Agence France-Presse) A Christmas satire on Netflix depicting Jesus in a gay relationship has sparked a backlash in Brazil, where hundreds of thousands signed a petition calling for the film to be axed.

"The First Temptation of Christ" by Brazilian comedy group Porta dos Fundos began streaming on December 3, drawing criticism from conservative politicians, Evangelicals and Catholics.

The teaser for the 46-minute movie says Jesus, who is turning 30, brings a "surprise guest" to meet his family.

