Georgia Dem announces he's fighting cancer

'We still have many bridges to cross'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 30, 2019 at 9:52am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Rep. John Lewis, who spent years fighting for civil rights, has another fight ahead of him — against pancreatic cancer.

The Georgia Democrat shared that he is undergoing treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer on Sunday in a statement released by his office.

"I have been in some kind of fight — for freedom, equality, basic human rights — for nearly my entire life. I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now," Lewis, 79, said. "I am going to fight it and keep fighting for the Beloved Community. We still have many bridges to cross."

