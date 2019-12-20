German Green Party urges allowing 140M 'climate refugees' to migrate to the West

(SUMMIT NEWS) The Green Party in Germany is urging that up to 140 million “climate refugees” should be allowed to migrate to the west and given citizenship.

Political leaders like Claudia Roth are claiming that island states in the Pacific could “completely disappear” and that entire population groups should be allowed to re-locate to the west as a result.

“Citizenship in the receiving country can be an option,” for people existentially threatened by global warming, said Roth.

