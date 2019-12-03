'Glorious': Head of Republican Party 'drops' anti-Trumper Lisa Page

President Trump took issue with former FBI lawyer Lisa Page's claim of innocence, noting her discussion with bureau agent Peter Strzok about deploying an "insurance policy" should Trump be elected.

She claimed the FBI no longer follows "its principles of truth and independence," prompting Trump to that she provide the details of her actions against him.

"When Lisa Page, the lover of Peter Strzok, talks about being 'crushed,' and how innocent she is, ask her to read Peter's 'Insurance Policy' text, to her, just in case Hillary loses. Also, why were the lovers text messages scrubbed after he left Mueller. Where are they Lisa?" the president said.

Now, the chairwoman of the president's party is joining the conversation.

Elizabeth Harrington wrote on Twitter: "Lisa Page says she 'doesn't think for a minute that her texts w/Peter Strzok are too political. Her texts: Page: 'God Trump is a loathsome human.' Page: 'He's awful. God, Hillary should win.' …. Page: 'This man cannot be president.'"

Twitter news aggregator Twitchy noted Harrington's tweet under the headline "Harrington DROPS Lisa Page with her own texts, and it's glorious.":

"Lisa Page wants people to believe that she's the victim here, that the IG report will exonerate her, that the only reason she's speaking up now is that Trump faked an orgasm about her (which we can't find) … and she doesn't think for a minute her texts with Strzok were too political. GOP Chairwoman Elizabeth Harrington disagrees, as does anyone who saw her texts."

Strzok was the lead investigator of Hillary Clinton's abuse of classified information and then led the bureau's probe of Trump's 2016 campaign.

The Justice Department's inspector general, Michael Horowitz has completed a report on alleged abuse by the FBI and the Justice Department in their pursuit of warrants to surveil the Trump campaign. The DOJ also has commissioned U.S. Attorney John Durham to review the origins of the Obama probe of the Trump campaign. The review has turned into a criminal investigation, according to the New York Times.

Page hasn't made public comments about her potential culpability until now, and she claimed in her interview total innocence.

Harrington pointed to Page's own words.

"I want to believe the path you threw out in Andy's office — that there's no way he gets elected – but I'm afraid we can't take the risk," Page wrote in a text to Strzok. "It's like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you're 40."

A Twitter user pointed out the plotting by Page and Strzok was done "on government-issued property using government-issued accounts."

Twitchy commented: "This isn't just two people who [were] talking (texting) about how much they don't like Trump. No, these are people PLANNING … conspiring even, to keep a man who the people elected from being president.

"But you know, she's the victim here."