Gohmert: Ciaramella must testify

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert said the alleged whistleblower Eric Ciaramella should testify in the House's impeachment proceedings.

He made the demand during the House Judiciary Committee's hearing on Wednesday night regarding the articles of impeachment against President Trump. Gohmert was railing against how the Democrats have handled the investigation and subsequent hearings, and he noted that there were several individuals he thought should testify about the situation.

"A vague abuse of power, obstruction of Congress, the very things the majority has done in preventing us from having the witnesses that could shed light on this, not opinion, but fact witnesses. We needed to hear from those witnesses," Gohmert said. "People like Sean Misko [a former National Security Council aide who joined Adam Schiff's staff], Abigail Grace [who also worked at the NSC], Eric Ciaramella, Devon Archer [an American businessman who worked at Burisma], Joe Biden, Nellie Ohr [a contractor for Fusion GPS in 2015 and 2016], and Alexander Chalupa, and so many others. They don’t want fact witnesses. Let’s hear from professors who hate Donald Trump, who are willing to sell their education just to make a point against somebody they don’t like. This is a dangerous, dangerous time in America."

