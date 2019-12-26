GOP senator 'disturbed' by McConnell's handling of Trump impeachment

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she was troubled to hear Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell promise "total coordination" between himself and the White House regarding President Trump's impeachment trial.

McConnell, 77, of Kentucky, made the comment about his plan to work with the White House, which sparked fierce outrage among Democrats, during an appearance on Hannity earlier this month.

“And in fairness, when I heard that, I was disturbed,” Murkowski explained to KTUU News Tuesday. “To me, it means that we have to take that step back from being hand-in-glove with the defense, and so I heard what leader McConnell had said, I happened to think that that has further confused the process.”

