Hallmark pulls commercial with brides kissing after conservative group calls for boycott

Sponsored ad featured lesbian couple celebrating their nuptials

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 14, 2019 at 3:56pm
(FOX NEWS) The Hallmark Channel has pulled a commercial featuring brides kissing during a same-sex wedding ceremony, just days after a conservative group launched a campaign calling on the network to pull the ad.

The commercial from the wedding planning website, Zola, features a lesbian couple celebrating their nuptials. The ad first debuted on Hallmark on Dec. 2.

Earlier this week, One Million Moms, a division of the American Family Association that claims its mission is to “stop the exploitation of our children, especially by the entertainment media,” launched a petition urging Hallmark to stop airing the commercial and other LGBTQ content.

