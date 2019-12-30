'Hanukkah miracle': Girl, 5, run over by school bus, unhurt

(WEAU) -- MONSEY, N.Y. -- A school-bus driver in New York was cited after a 5-year-old student ran in front of the bus, got knocked down by the safety arm and found herself passed over by the undercarriage.

The undercarriage of the bus then passed over the girl, but she stayed clear of the wheels.

