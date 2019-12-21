If you hate Christmas, don't blame Trump

In the movie "The Prince of Egypt," the character Jethro (high priest of Midian) sings a phenomenal song called "Through Heaven's Eyes," which include the lyrics: "To one lost sheep, a shepherd boy is greater than the richest king."

Think of the joy and relief of being found after being lost. That's what Christmas represents – the birth of the ultimate Shepherd who gathers up lost sheep. Those who have been found and rescued will attest to the power and significance of their liberation.

Now consider a whiny article I read a couple weeks ago on Salon entitled "How Donald Trump ruined Christmas." Penned by an atheist named Amanda Marcotte, she wrote: "My enthusiasm for the Christmas season was always weak. Amid the ugliness of Trump's America, it's disappeared. … The gross fact of the matter is that whatever enthusiasm I once felt for Christmas has dissipated entirely in the age of Donald Trump. He ruins everything he touches, and Christmas, for me, is no exception."

Baa baa baa. I sense a lost sheep.

Marcotte admits being estranged from her Trump-voting family and blames the president for everything from the evils of capitalism (which, to the best of my knowledge, long predates the current administration) to the "cruel joke" of the phrase "God bless us, every one."

I find it interesting that leftist atheists can take a deeply religious holiday, dismiss its meaning, besmirch its history, question its motives, mock its traditions, assign it nefarious overtones, cultivate dysfunctional family relations, blame a distant politician, and then wonder why Christmas doesn't meet all their warm fuzzy expectations.

Wow. Baa baa indeed.

Here's the thing: Like Thanksgiving, the meaning of Christmas has been yanked away from its roots. As I pointed out last month, "Progressives have turned Thanksgiving into an opportunity to flagellate, not celebrate. In the weeks leading up to the holiday, they provided us with instructions on why Thanksgiving is racist and sexist, why it's all about killing animals and killing the environment, and above all why it celebrates genocide."

And now Christmas is being attacked. "Leftists always deny there is a war on Christmas and mock those who claim there is," notes Jewish columnist Dennis Prager. "There is a mind-blowing chutzpah or lack of self-awareness when people do something and yet deny that they are actually doing it. But the evidence is overwhelming."

Every scholar knows Jesus was likely not born on Dec. 25. But He was indisputably born, and that's what the day celebrates. To the lost sheep of the earth, this Shepherd Boy is greater than the richest king. Everyone – no exception – needs the Shepherd. Without Him, we're lost sheep. Baa baa.

It is easy for Christmas to lose its meaning, particularly for lost sheep. In fact, those lost sheep often stumble through life, questioning the purpose of their existence, without realizing how lost they are.

Consider what happened to author Leo Tolstoy (1828-1910). Having reached the pinnacle of his success, heaped with fame and fortune, he sank into a suicidal depression as his celebrity status waned. In his tortuous book "A Confession," he wrote: "I was like one lost in a wood who, horrified at having lost his way, rushes about wishing to find the road. He knows that each step he takes confuses him more and more, but still he cannot help rushing about. It was indeed terrible. And to rid myself of the terror I wished to kill myself. … Is there any meaning in my life that the inevitable death awaiting me does not destroy?"

Trying to find answers, Tolstoy looked to science but found it didn't supply the meaning of life; science "circumvented" this eternal quest and instead asked and answered its own questions. This provided knowledge, but not meaning. Philosophy was equally empty; instead of an answer, it asked "the same question, only in a complex form."

Can you see why Tolstoy flirted with suicide? This was a man in the deepest despair, crying for help. (But let's give credit where credit is due. At least he didn't try to blame Trump for his state of mind.)

After exhaustive searching, Tolstoy emerged from his elitist echo chamber and realized "the delusion of my pride of intellect. … I long lived in this state of lunacy, which, in fact if not in words, is particularly characteristic of us very liberal and learned people."

He considered the millions of lowly laboring peasants and wondered why they had the mental peace he himself lacked, which "compelled me to understand them and to see that they are not so stupid as we suppose."

So Tolstoy looked to the hungry, poor, uneducated peasants for his answers, not the lofty academics, philosophers, scientists, or even wealthy practitioners of religion he had previously sought. He learned these peasants have "irrational" faith. This presented another dilemma, since Tolstoy considered himself a "rational" man: "Faith still remained to me as irrational as it was before, but I could not but admit that it alone gives mankind a reply to the questions of life, and that consequently it makes life possible."

And it was in the quiet acceptance of "irrational" faith by the poor and lowly peasants – not science, not philosophy, not the rich – that Tolstoy found his answers.

Perhaps that's why God sent us a Shepherd Boy – not a wealthy king – to save His sheep.

This is the message I'd love to deliver to the Ms. Marcotte: Your Christmas isn't ruined because of Trump, nor the "ugliness" of Trump's America.

Your holiday is ruined because the day has no meaning to you. Christmas has the same significance as March 2 or July 17 or any other random date. Tinsel and lights and gifts and acrimonious family dynamics do not provide significance to Christmas. Like Tolstoy, you are despairing because your life is meaningless. You are a lost sheep in desperate need of a Shepherd.

Perhaps, like Tolstoy, you need to come out of your elitist echo chamber and look to the peasants for why they love Christmas, and find your answer there.

Remember, to one lost sheep, a Shepherd Boy is greater than the richest king – or president.

Merry Christmas.